Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Mobile communications operator lifecell has said that public joint-stock company Ukrtelecom did not give its consent to accept the conditions of a new contract on interconnection of the operators' networks, although the operator seeks to continue talks, the press service of the operator has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the autumn of 2017, lifecell initiated the process of signing a new contract on the interconnection of networks with Ukrtelecom in 2018. However, we could not obtain the consent of Ukrtelecom to sign this contract. The negotiation process continues," the press service of the operator said.

According to the company, lifecell will take all the possible measures to continue the continuous provision of communication services between lifecell subscribers and Ukrtelecom.

The term of the current contract on the interconnection of networks of lifecell and Ukrtelecom terminated on December 31, 2017.

"Understanding the importance of uninterrupted connection to numbers starting 0800, we inform that lifecell company does not block calls from its network to numbers starting 0800, and also continues to provide interconnection services for lifecell and PJSC Ukrtelecom's subscribers," the press service of the operator said.

On December 29, 2017, Ukrtelecom said that calls to and from fixed communications phones and phones serviced by lifecell operator could be stopped through a fault of the mobile operator.