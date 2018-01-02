Economy

16:12 02.01.2018

Ukrenergo, Moldelectrica discus plans to resume Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP-Isaccea power line

National energy company Ukrenergo and state-owned enterprise Moldelectrica have discussed resumption of the 750 kV Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP (Mykolaiv region) - Isaccea (Romania) power line for 400 kV class voltage, the press service of Ukrenergo has reported, referring to a meeting in Chisinau held at the end of December.

"When the resumption of the 750 kV Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP-Isaccea power line for 400 kV class voltage was discussed, the key technical solutions and possibilities of their implementation were presented," the company said.

Ukrenergo said that at a meeting of the PECI/PMI Electricity Group (Projects of Energy Community Interest (PECIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs) held on December 11, 2017 in Vienna the company presented a project to build the 750/400 kV Prymorska substation with double-circuit 400 kV Prymorska-Isaccea power line for obtaining PMI status. The final list of the projects is to be approved at a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Energy Community in October 2018.

Ukrenergo said that the implementation of the following project will increase the scope of capacity exchange up to 1-1.2 GW starting from 2026. Besides, it will improve the reliability of electricity supply to consumers of the southern regions of Ukraine and Moldova. Moreover, the implementation of the project will lift restrictions on the renewables generation capacity throughput in the south of Ukraine and in the west of Romania.

The approximate cost of the Ukrainian part of the project is EUR 226 million. Romania's Transelectrica also supported the project.

Interfax-Ukraine
