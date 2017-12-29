Ukraine raises electricity production by 1.1% in 11 months

Electricity production in the united energy system of Ukraine in January-November 2017 increased by 1.1% compared to the same period in 2016, to 140.603 billion kWh, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Nuclear power plants (NPP) increased electricity generation by 7.1% over the 11 months, to 77.871 billion kWh. In particular, electricity production at Zaporizhia NPP amounted to 31.261 billion kWh (15.3% up compared to January-November 2016), Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP to 15.662 billion kWh (2.2% down), Rivne NPP to 18.320 billion kWh (13.2% up), and Khmelnytsky NPP to 12.629 billion kWh (6.1% down).

Thermal power plants (TPPs), as well as combined heat and power plants (CHPP) and cogeneration plants reduced output by 8.7%, to 50.288 billion kWh. In particular, the generating companies of TPPs reduced production by 9.3%, to 40.860 billion kWh, while CHPP and cogeneration plants by 6%, to 9.428 billion kWh.

Hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage hydroelectric power plants in January-November 2017 increased production by 10.4%, to 9.328 billion kWh, while block stations reduced production by 1.1%, to 1.372 billion kWh.

Electricity production by non-traditional sources (wind power, solar plants, biomass) for the indicated period increased by 21.7%, to 1.744 billion kWh.