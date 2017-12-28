Ukrgasbank repays NBU refinancing loans for UAH 2 bln ahead of schedule

Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) on December 27, 2017 in advance and fully repaid refinancing loans in the amount of UAH 2 billion provided by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrgasbank reported on its website.

According to the director of the treasury operations department at Ukrgasbank, Oleksiy Yefremov, on December 13, 2017 the bank received NBU refinancing loans for a total amount of UAH 2 billion, which, among other things, were used to finance government programs accompanied by the bank.

"This is a planned short-term action to cover the liquidity gap associated with the end of the fiscal year. Highly liquid assets in the form of government domestic loan bonds are provided as collateral," the banker said.

As reported, in January 2016 and May 2015 Ukrgasbank repaid NBU refinancing loans for the amount of UAH 1.3 billion and UAH 922.6 million ahead of schedule.