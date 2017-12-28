Naftogaz repays UAH 4.8 bln bonds

Naftogaz Ukrainy in the period from December 21 to December 26, 2017 repaid A, B and C series bonds for UAH 4.8 billion issued in 2013, the company's press service has reported.

The company noted the whole volume of bonds, whose yield was 10% per annum, was bought by Oschadbank.

"Throughout the bond circulation period, Naftogaz timely and fully fulfilled its obligations to pay interest income," the press service added.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The holding is a monopolist in transit and storage of natural gas in underground gas storage facilities, as well as oil transportation via pipelines throughout the country.