Economy

17:11 28.12.2017

NABU investigating special confiscation write-offs by board head, employees of Oschadbank

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting a pretrial investigation involving possible embezzlement by the board chairman of Oschadbank and subordinates involving the write-off of $20.98 million on the accounts of Cypriot Opalcore Ltd and their further return to the state under the procedure special confiscation.

The corresponding information is contained in the decision of Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court dated December 6, 2017. The information was made public in the single court rulings register.

According to other information in the register, the criminal case was opened on November 7, 2017. Several companies, the assets of which were subject to special confiscation, including Akemi Management Limited and Wonderbliss Ltd., have filed suits against the NABU for its refusal to regard them as victims in the case.

In addition, according to case materials from the Solomiansky District Court from December 8, which were released on December 26, Opalcore is attempting to compel the NABU to open a case pursuant to its complaint against the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine. The company accuses the PGO of "organizing the embezzlement of company funds based on the groundless enforcement of the verdict by Kramatorsk City Court of Donetsk region of March 28, 2017." The court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for January 3, 2018.

The register contains several more cases initiated by other companies, from which funds were written off, including Foxtron Networks Limited and Loricom Holding Group Ltd.

As reported, on April 28, 2017 the National Security and Defense Council's press service said Oschadbank had begun special confiscation of $1.5 billion belonging to disgraced ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies. Kramatorsk City Court of Donetsk region took the decision. Deadlines for filing an appeal have expired.

A number of media outlets on December 27 reported that the NABU apparently is seizing documents at Oschadbank relating to criminal proceedings on special confiscation.

The bank did not confirm or deny these rumors to the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, and the NABU declined comment.

Interfax-Ukraine
