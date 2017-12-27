Profitability of building economy and comfort class housing in Kyiv is 25%

The average profitability of building economy and comfort class housing in Kyiv does not exceed 25%, the acting head of the sales department of the Svitlo Park residential complex in Kyiv, Denys Pavlenko, believes.

According to him, analytical data on the housing market indicate a slight increase in average prices, but the limited demand forced developers to reduce prices to the possible permissible level.

According to Pavlenko's forecast, if the economic situation in the country is stable, then the price policy of developers in 2018 will not change, but prices are likely to grow in connection with the inflationary leap.

"The annual growth in starting prices in certain segments of housing may be 5-7%, but this will concern only the most popular development projects taking into account the creation of a full-fledged multifunctional infrastructure," the expert said, adding that many companies tie the price of apartments not only to the stage of the object construction but also to the hryvnia to U.S. dollar exchange rate.

"By raising prices, construction companies simply reinsure their risks in case of hryvnia weakening," he explained.