Economy

17:11 27.12.2017

Cabinet okays additional capitalization of Oschadbank, UAH 5.75 bln to be injected

Cabinet okays additional capitalization of Oschadbank, UAH 5.75 bln to be injected

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the additional capitalization of state-run Oschadbank (Savings Bank of Ukraine) to the tune of UAH 5.750 billion.

The decision was taken by the government at its meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the cabinet decision, the bank will additionally issue 4,957 shares with the existing face value of UAH 1.16 million.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on December 18 reported on the deterioration in the quality of loan portfolios of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank and studying the need for additional capitalization of the financial institutions. According to the central bank, first of all, the quality of loans granted to large business groups decreased and collateral for such loans depreciated.

The Ministry of Finance the next day confirmed the relevant information and informed that the amount of necessary capitalization will be determined after consultations with the NBU.

According to the NBU, the issue of government domestic loan bonds for capitalization of state-owned banks remains the main component of the quasi-fiscal deficit. According to its data, for the 11 months of 2017 some UAH 48.9 billion, or 1.7% of GDP, was spent on this purpose.

In general, according to the central bank, in the first nine months of 2017 the charter capital of the banking sector increased by UAH 57 billion, or by 13.7%. The main factor was the additional capitalization of state-owned banks by UAH 44 billion.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Finance Ministry to decide on capitalization of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank after talks with NBU

EIB Group provides guarantees for EUR 50 mln to Oschadbank to support lending to SME

Govt selects KPMG auditor of Oschadbank's financial report for 2017

Energomarket opens UAH 2 bln credit line in Oschadbank

Court upholds ruling to recover over $200 mln from ex-owners of Creative Group in favor of Oschadbank

Competition agency permits Oschadbank to receive control over assets of Niteko

Oschadbank plans to increase funding for renewable energy projects by 30% in 2018

Oschadbank raises UAH 3 bln refinancing loan from NBU

Oschadbank posts 9.3% rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Oschadbank seeks to boost SME share of loan portfolio sixfold by 2020

LATEST

EBRD issues EUR25 mln loan to MHP to build biogas plant

Kyivstar launches trial operation of Mobile ID service

Government approves draft presidential decree on joining Convention on European Forest Institute

Govt approves export strategy of Ukraine until 2021

Ukrainian banks' revenue in Jan-Nov 2017 decreases by 2.7%

Anti-trust agency accuses WOG, OKKO, Nadezhda of violations on LPG market

President signs law on Ukraine's accession to IRENA

Ukrainian exports grow by 20% in 2017 - Groysman

Companies of Akhmetov, Firtash, Tigipko, Koretskyi and DufEnergy licensed to supply gas in Ukraine

Ukraine's Finance Ministry injects UAH 16 bln in additional capitalization into PrivatBank

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА