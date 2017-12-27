Government approves draft presidential decree on joining Convention on European Forest Institute

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft presidential decree on Ukraine's accession to the Convention on the European Forest Institute (EFI).

The corresponding decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Ukraine's accession to the convention will facilitate policy changes with the aim of mobilizing scientific and research potential and unite existing resources of many European states in the sphere of forestry studies, as well as the leading methods and technology of forest management.

EFI is an international organization uniting 26 European countries. Some 115 organizations from 36 countries have status of associated or affiliated members in the institute, including two Ukrainian scientific and education institutions.

EFI facilitates and stimulates forest-related networking and promotes the dissemination of unbiased and policy-relevant information on forests and forestry. It also advocates for forest research and for the use of scientifically sound information as a basis for forest policies.