Anti-trust agency accuses WOG, OKKO, Nadezhda of violations on LPG market

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) by December 26 involved seven legal entities from the Nadezhda group, three legal entities from the WOG group and two legal entities from the OKKO group as defendants in a case initiated in early September on signs of anticompetitive concerted actions on the LPG market.

"As information from LPG market players is still coming, and its analysis continues, the list of respondents can be expanded," the AMCU said on Wednesday.

The committee reminded that the case of violations in the LPG market had been initiated after a significant increase in prices of this type of fuel in August 2017. The antimonopoly regulator requested information on the case from 72 entities, conducted 10 unscheduled on-site inspections.