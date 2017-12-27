Economy

13:42 27.12.2017

Anti-trust agency accuses WOG, OKKO, Nadezhda of violations on LPG market

Anti-trust agency accuses WOG, OKKO, Nadezhda of violations on LPG market

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) by December 26 involved seven legal entities from the Nadezhda group, three legal entities from the WOG group and two legal entities from the OKKO group as defendants in a case initiated in early September on signs of anticompetitive concerted actions on the LPG market.

"As information from LPG market players is still coming, and its analysis continues, the list of respondents can be expanded," the AMCU said on Wednesday.

The committee reminded that the case of violations in the LPG market had been initiated after a significant increase in prices of this type of fuel in August 2017. The antimonopoly regulator requested information on the case from 72 entities, conducted 10 unscheduled on-site inspections.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Petrol price at WOG and OKKO fuel stations exceeds 'barrier' of UAH 30 per liter

OKKO Agrotrade plans to double grain exports in 2017/2018 MY

Competition agency rejects WOG claim against purchase of fuel from Socar by Ukrzaliznytsia

WOG diesel fuel for Ukrzaliznytsia exceeds market prices - Ukrtatnafta

Ukrzaliznytsia inks diesel supply deal with WOG

Increase of fuel excise duties in Ukraine offsets effect from oil price fall

WOG challenging purchase of 100,000 tonnes of diesel fuel by Ukrzaliznychpostach from OKKO in competition agency

Adriatik Mariner tanker supplies fuel directly from Israel, Heraschenko's accusations of smuggling groundless - WOG

WOG estimates total decline in fuel sales in Ukraine at 30%

OKKO equips 34 filling stations with electric car chargers

LATEST

Cabinet okays additional capitalization of Oschadbank, UAH 5.75 bln to be injected

EBRD issues EUR25 mln loan to MHP to build biogas plant

Kyivstar launches trial operation of Mobile ID service

Government approves draft presidential decree on joining Convention on European Forest Institute

Govt approves export strategy of Ukraine until 2021

Ukrainian banks' revenue in Jan-Nov 2017 decreases by 2.7%

President signs law on Ukraine's accession to IRENA

Ukrainian exports grow by 20% in 2017 - Groysman

Companies of Akhmetov, Firtash, Tigipko, Koretskyi and DufEnergy licensed to supply gas in Ukraine

Ukraine's Finance Ministry injects UAH 16 bln in additional capitalization into PrivatBank

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА