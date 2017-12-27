President signs law on Ukraine's accession to IRENA

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on Ukraine's accession to the statute of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"Ukraine's participation in IRENA will facilitate our country's access to loans at reduced rates and recommendations how to improve legislation in the field of renewable energy," the president's website said.

As reported, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is an organization founded in 2009 to support the use of all forms of renewable energy. More than 130 countries are members of the organization.