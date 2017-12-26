Economy

17:55 26.12.2017

Ukrgazvydobuvannia not to strike UAH 2.9 bln deal with PGNIG's subsidiary for drilling wells

Ukrgazvydobuvannia not to strike UAH 2.9 bln deal with PGNIG's subsidiary for drilling wells

-PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia has decided to cancel the signing of contracts with Poltava Services LLC (renamed Eksalo Drilling Ukraine, a subsidiary of PGNIG) for drilling wells in Kharkiv and Poltava regions in 2017-2019.

The decision was made on December 13, 2017, an announcement in the ProZorro e-procurement system said.

It was originally planned to conclude drilling contracts with Poltava Services (lots Nos. 3, 6, 9, 14) with a total value of UAH 2.911 billion (VAT included).

A protocol for the cancellation of the procurement says that Ukrgazvydobuvannia had revised technical requirements for the tender, adding the following positions: the availability of letters with the feedback from third parties; experience in implementing similar contracts for projected depths, designs and profiles of wells; the year of production of a drilling rig (not older than in 1997 with subsequent modernization in 2012 or later, or production in 2010 or later); changes to the technical specification of the equipment; clarification of requirements for personnel's experience; an annex to a draft agreement with amounts pegged to foreign currency; and clear differentiation of duties.

Applicants for signing the contracts were NJSC Nadra Ukrainy (lots Nos. 6 and 14), PO Belorusneft (lot No. 3) and Hydro Drilling (lot No. 9).

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs contract with Germany's Bentec to supply five drilling rigs for $110 mln

Hong Kong's Powerful United buys 2% more shares in owner of Karpatygaz for EUR 1 mln

Ukraine should not wait for foreign investment in development of mineral deposits with current royalties – Ukrgazvydobuvannia head

Gas production by Ukrgazvydobuvannia could reach 15.2 bcm in 2017

Ukrgazvydobuvannia plans to get 1.5 bcm of gas in five years due to 50 hydraulic fracturing operations conducted by Romanian Tacrom

Miller and Lents will conduct independent assessment of Ukrgazvydobuvannia hydrocarbon reserves

Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs contracts with two Chinese companies to supply 5 drilling rigs for $30 mln

Croatian Crosco wins Ukrgazvydobuvannia multibillion tender for drilling

Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs contracts with Chinese Xinjiang Beiken to drill 24 wells

Payback period for hydraulic fracturing at Ukrgazvydobuvannia's wells two or three weeks

LATEST

Ukraine's Finance Ministry injects UAH 16 bln in additional capitalization into PrivatBank

Ukraine's security service green-lights Polish citizen Stanczak's employment with Ukrtransgaz

London court orders arrest of assets of Grigorishin's Energy Standard Group

Profit of Ukrainian banks in 2018 will be constrained by weak GDP growth, funding costs and payments to reserves - Fitch

NBU introduces annual assessment of banks' stability from 2018

Vesco and Druzhkivka Mine Administration will pay over UAH 1 bln in dividends

Naftogaz interested in resumption of Gazprom supplies, but this can be hampered by issue of uncontrolled territories

Naftogaz plans to sign agreement on management of Ukrainian GTS in Q3, 2018

Canada will help implement world standards of strategic planning at Ukraine's Cabinet

Rada chairman signs extension of moratorium on farmland sale

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА