Ukrgazvydobuvannia not to strike UAH 2.9 bln deal with PGNIG's subsidiary for drilling wells

-PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia has decided to cancel the signing of contracts with Poltava Services LLC (renamed Eksalo Drilling Ukraine, a subsidiary of PGNIG) for drilling wells in Kharkiv and Poltava regions in 2017-2019.

The decision was made on December 13, 2017, an announcement in the ProZorro e-procurement system said.

It was originally planned to conclude drilling contracts with Poltava Services (lots Nos. 3, 6, 9, 14) with a total value of UAH 2.911 billion (VAT included).

A protocol for the cancellation of the procurement says that Ukrgazvydobuvannia had revised technical requirements for the tender, adding the following positions: the availability of letters with the feedback from third parties; experience in implementing similar contracts for projected depths, designs and profiles of wells; the year of production of a drilling rig (not older than in 1997 with subsequent modernization in 2012 or later, or production in 2010 or later); changes to the technical specification of the equipment; clarification of requirements for personnel's experience; an annex to a draft agreement with amounts pegged to foreign currency; and clear differentiation of duties.

Applicants for signing the contracts were NJSC Nadra Ukrainy (lots Nos. 6 and 14), PO Belorusneft (lot No. 3) and Hydro Drilling (lot No. 9).