Economy

12:43 26.12.2017

Vesco and Druzhkivka Mine Administration will pay over UAH 1 bln in dividends

Vesco and Druzhkivka Mine Administration will pay over UAH 1 bln in dividends

 PJSC Vesco and PJSC Druzhkivka Mine Administration (Druzhkivka, Donetsk region) will pay UAH 795.6 million and UAH 204.8 million of dividends to shareholders in the period from December 22, 2017 to June 21, 2018.

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the shareholders made the corresponding decision at a meeting on December 21, 2017.

As reported, in November Vesco Limited (Cyprus) issued a public demand for the minority shareholders of PJSC Vesco and PJSC Druzhkivka Mine Administration about the squeeze-out. As of December 22, 2017, the Cypriot company owned 96.4% of PJSC Vesco and 99.2% in PJSC Druzhkivka Mine Administration.

According to the state register, the ultimate beneficiary of both companies is Rinat Akhmetov.

PJSC Vesco was established in 1994. The company is the largest enterprise in Ukraine for the open mining of clay with high plasticity, white color and strength after firing, used for the production of ceramic tiles, porcelain, faience, glass, crystal, electrical insulators, sanitary ware, bricks, and tiles.

PJSC Druzhkivka Mine Administration was founded in 1993. It specializes in extraction of ceramic and refractory clay for the production of refractories, as well as molding sand.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz completes transaction to pay 2016 dividends, profit tax

Poroshenko signs law that halves personal income tax on dividends

Shareholders in Pivnichny Mining send UAH 11.5 bln to pay dividends for 2014 and previous years

Some $400 mln worth of dividends repatriated from Ukraine

NBU permits repatriation of dividends for 2014-2015

Poroshenko: NBU could lift ban on payment of 2014-2015 dividends abroad in June

Cabinet instructs companies with state stake to pay 75% in dividends for 2015

MHP to pay $80 mln of dividends

Kyivmiskbud sends UAH 23.6 mln of dividends for 2014 to Kyiv Council

New Ukrnafta head asks government to provide monthly deferral for tax payment

LATEST

Ukraine's security service green-lights Polish citizen Stanczak's employment with Ukrtransgaz

London court orders arrest of assets of Grigorishin's Energy Standard Group

Profit of Ukrainian banks in 2018 will be constrained by weak GDP growth, funding costs and payments to reserves - Fitch

NBU introduces annual assessment of banks' stability from 2018

Naftogaz interested in resumption of Gazprom supplies, but this can be hampered by issue of uncontrolled territories

Naftogaz plans to sign agreement on management of Ukrainian GTS in Q3, 2018

Canada will help implement world standards of strategic planning at Ukraine's Cabinet

Rada chairman signs extension of moratorium on farmland sale

State Food and Grain Corporation works in usual mode, handles financial payments on time

Dragon Capital buys warehouses of UVK logistics operator in Brovary

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА