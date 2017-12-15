Economy

17:47 15.12.2017

NBU expects candidate for PrivatBank head to be determined by year end

 The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects the candidate for the post of head of nationalized PrivatBank to be determined by the end of the year, NBU Deputy Head Yekateryna Rozhkova has reported.

"We hope that by the end of the year the supervisory board (of PrivatBank) will decide on the candidature and appoint a new board chairman," she said during the round table entitled "Nationalization of banks: world experience and Ukrainian realities" organized by the Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks in Kyiv.

As reported, former board chairman of PrivatBank Oleksandr Shlapak in late June announced his intention to complete the anti-crisis term in the bank. According to him, he has submitted a relevant statement to the bank's supervisory board and it can be considered at a next meeting in late July.

Ex-Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oleksandr Shlapak was appointed board chairman of PrivatBank in December 2016, after the government, at the suggestion of the NBU and the shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, had decided to nationalize this largest bank in the Ukrainian market of financial institutions. The state received 100% of its capital, while PrivatBank was capitalized for UAH 116.8 billion.

