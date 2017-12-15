Infrastructure Minister dissatisfied with candidates for independent members of Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan is dissatisfied with the process of selecting candidates for the post of independent members of the supervisory board of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"I saw the list, I am unsatisfied. This again indicates problems in the state. We are not able to get at least a short list of quality people," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Omelyan, instead of "posting ads on poles," it was necessary to hire a recruitment agency that would look for the incumbent executives of other companies, persuaded them to participate in a tender.

"It would work, and in our case there is the desire of certain individuals that the allegedly "open" tender actually ends up with the selection of the previously known persons, appointing bona fide performers but not really high quality managers," the minister said.

Earlier Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Kravtsov reported that more than 50 applicants had applied for the tender to select independent members of its supervisory board.

"I can say that as far as I know, more than 50 applications have been submitted for the tender, the contest showed a great activity of participants. Many foreigners have applied," he said.