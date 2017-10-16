Groysman: revenues to local budgets 30% up in Jan-Sept 2017

Revenues to local budgets in the nine months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 increased by UAH 31.1 billion, or 30%, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Decentralization for me personally and for the entire government team remains one of the priority areas of our activity. And we already have concrete results. For example, in the nine months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 revenues to local budgets increased by UAH 31.1 billion, or 30%. And the own revenues of the local budgets of 366 united territorial communities grew by 82.7% and amounted to UAH 6.3 billion," he wrote on his Facebook page.