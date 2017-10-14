National budget 2018 to envisage almost UAH 84 bln for army

The financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be increased from UAH 64.5 billion in 2017 to almost UAH 84 billion in 2018, according to the draft state budget, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stressed.

"While in 2017, some UAH 64.5 billion was provided to cover the needs of the Armed Forces, according to the document signed by me (the resolution of the National Security and Defense Council), this amount is planned to be increased in the draft budget for 2018 – imagine that – almost to UAH 84 billion. And we will keep the current proportion, so that at least 5% of the gross domestic product is assigned for the defense and security sector," he said in the village of Ozerne, Zhytomyr region, speaking with the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday.

The head of state noted that today Ukrainian soldiers are morally and financially motivated, armed, trained and prepared, and Ukraine currently has much more opportunities to build up its combat potential.

Poroshenko added that on Saturday the Armed Forces received the next batch of 200 pieces of armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft, and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Earlier, the president of Ukraine at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported that the draft national budget for 2018 envisages the allocation of UAH 163 billion for the security and defense of the state.