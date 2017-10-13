Economy

16:56 13.10.2017

NBU bans banks from conducting operations with Russian banknotes, coins with images of objects in occupied Ukrainian territory

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has banned the country's financial institutions from conducting cash operations, including currency exchange operations, with the banknotes and coins of the Russian Central Bank with images of objects located in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, the NBU has reported on its website.

According to NBU resolution No. 103 of October 13, 2017, the ban also applies to transactions that are made when buying or selling cash foreign currency between banks.

"The National Bank of Ukraine has banned banks (their offices, branches) and financial institutions of Ukraine to carry out cash operations, including currency exchange operations, with the banknotes and coins of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with the images of maps, symbols, buildings, monuments, monuments of archeology, architecture, history, sights and all other objects located in the administrative-territorial units of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation, and/or containing texts concerning the occupation by the Russian Federation of the administrative-territorial units of Ukraine," reads the report.

According to the report, financial institutions and PJSC Ukrposhta were also banned from accepting or giving out cash foreign currency - banknotes and coins of the Russian Central Bank with the image of objects in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

"The National Bank of Ukraine has made such a decision with the aim of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the report says.

