15:16 13.10.2017

Groysman is sure Ukraine will get next IMF tranche

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is confident that Ukraine will receive the next tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the prime minister rejected the possibility of a situation in which Ukraine will have to meet peaks in external debt payments in 2018-2020 without the assistance of international financial organizations.

"I do not want to even hypothetically talk about any problems in this issue, because it will not happen," Groysman said.

According to him, the decision to allocate a loan is made by the IMF itself, however, such a decision on the tranche "will no doubt take place."

