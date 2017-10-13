Economy

14:23 13.10.2017

Energy commission notifies Energy Community of 'flagrant interference' in commission work

Energy commission notifies Energy Community of 'flagrant interference' in commission work

 The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has notified Energy Community of cases of "flagrant interference" in the work of the commission, Authority Head Dmytro Vovk has said.

"The Uriadovy Kurier [government's newspaper] in boldly in paper admitted the manual regulation of publications of the commission's resolutions and proposed to approve the publication schedule with the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. One of the law enforcement agencies is outraged with the fact of non-registration of [NCER] resolutions in the Justice Ministry. It makes a point of respecting and observing legislation, including the special law on the regulator where it is indicated as one of the grounds for independence of the commission," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Vovk said that the two cases are flagrant interference in the work of the commission. Information about them will be presented to the Secretariat of the Energy Community during the audit.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NCER resolutions approving license conditions for generating power, feed-in tariffs for households published

NCER cancels decision to assess regional companies' assets when transferring to RAB regulation

Regulator permits uniting all physical GTS entry points from gas producer into one virtual point

Regulator denies information about double payment for gas transportation by producers

NCER annuls decision to introduce customer charge for gas distribution

NCER to increase wholesale market price of electricity by 1.8% from July

NCER to increase Ukrenergo's tariff by 12.2% from April

API2 involved calculation of wholesale electricity price in effect, price of coal not close to Rotterdam quotations – NCER head

Railway tariffs could be increased no earlier than summer by less than 25%

Poroshenko signs law on energy regulator

LATEST

IMF expects progress in talks with Ukraine in coming days – Thomsen

NBU bans banks from conducting operations with Russian banknotes, coins with images of objects in occupied Ukrainian territory

Groysman is sure Ukraine will get next IMF tranche

Second ship with 60,000 tonnes of anthracite from U.S. for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 91.5 bln to national budget in Jan-Sept

Official delegation of Ukraine leaves for Washington to participate in annual meeting of IMF, World Bank Group

Energoatom switches to four-year planning of nuclear unit repairs - Nasalyk

Funded pension system should be non-public, employees should pay contributions, not employers

Government approves draft agreement with Switzerland to employ persons accompanying diplomats

Regional development ministry seeks to arrange offsets with Naftogaz's debtors in Nov

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА