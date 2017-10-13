Energy commission notifies Energy Community of 'flagrant interference' in commission work

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has notified Energy Community of cases of "flagrant interference" in the work of the commission, Authority Head Dmytro Vovk has said.

"The Uriadovy Kurier [government's newspaper] in boldly in paper admitted the manual regulation of publications of the commission's resolutions and proposed to approve the publication schedule with the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. One of the law enforcement agencies is outraged with the fact of non-registration of [NCER] resolutions in the Justice Ministry. It makes a point of respecting and observing legislation, including the special law on the regulator where it is indicated as one of the grounds for independence of the commission," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Vovk said that the two cases are flagrant interference in the work of the commission. Information about them will be presented to the Secretariat of the Energy Community during the audit.