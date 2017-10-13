Economy

11:45 13.10.2017

Second ship with 60,000 tonnes of anthracite from U.S. for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

A second batch of anthracite for the needs of thermal power plants (TPPs) of public joint-stock company Centrenergo from the United States arrived to the Yuzhny seaport (Odesa region) on Thursday.

The port's press service reported that the Victoria ship delivered 60,000 tonnes of steam coal.

The press service said that in October 2017, the port intends to accept two more ships with over 200,000 tonnes of anthracite.

The port's press service said that the first ship Ocean Ambitious with 62,000 tonnes of anthracite from the United States arrived to the port on September 13 was unloaded in a record-breaking period – 44 hours. Coal was loaded to 875 wagons in 21 days.

As reported, Centrenergo signed a contract to supply around 700,000 tonnes of anthracite by the end of 2017 with Xcoal Energy & Resources (the United States). The price of the first batch is $113 per tonne, although it is not fixed. The price could be changed later.

