Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 91.5 bln to national budget in Jan-Sept

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and companies incorporated in the group paid UAH 91.5 billion of taxes and dividends to the national budget in January-September 2017, which is twice more than a year ago.

The press service of Naftogaz said that UAH 78.2 billion of taxes and UAH 13.3 billion of dividends were paid.

According to the report, Naftogaz's share of total revenue of the national budget was around 16% in the reporting period.

Liabilities of the national budget to suppliers of gas and heat generated using gas paid in the form of subsidies (including UAH 6.7 billion not financed in 2016) accounted for UAH 52.9 billion. As of early October, UAH 42.8 billion of the sum was financed.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites oil and gas production assets in Ukraine, and is the country's gas transit, underground gas storage, and oil pipeline transportation monopoly.