Official delegation of Ukraine leaves for Washington to participate in annual meeting of IMF, World Bank Group

The official delegation of Ukraine headed by the leadership of the National Bank, the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade has left for Washington to participate in the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The official delegation of Ukraine consists of the acting chairman of the NBU Yakov Smoliy, Deputy Head of the NBU Dmytro Solohub, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk, Deputy Finance Minister Yuriy Butsa, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maksym Nefyodov, the NBU reported on Facebook.

Smoliy will hold working meetings with leading financiers and economists of the world, heads of central banks, including IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton, Head of the Central Bank of Sweden Stefan Ingves, Head of the National Bank of Austria Ewald Nowotny, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and others.