Energoatom switches to four-year planning of nuclear unit repairs - Nasalyk

State-owned enterprise National Nuclear Energy Company Energoatom is switching to four-year planning of repair campaigns for nuclear power plants (NPPs), which will allow it to predict power production for a longer period, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk has said.

"We have drawn up a four-year 'repair site' program, "which allows us to anticipate today how much the company will generate [power] in 2019 and 2020," he said at a meeting of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) in Kyiv on Thursday.

As it was reported, Energoatom in 2011 reduced electric power output by 7.6% (by 6.657 billion kWh) compared to 2015, to 81.184 billion kWh.

In 2016, the overall duration of repairs to the nuclear units was to 1,427.43 days compared to 1109.15 days in 2015.

In January-August 2017, electricity generation by Energoatom's nuclear power plants increased by 13.4% (by 6.890 billion kWh) compared to the same period in 2016, to 58.459 billion kWh.

The overall duration of repairs to the nuclear units in January-August 2017 was 711.54 days compared to 1,056.3 days in the eight months of last year.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER-type reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.