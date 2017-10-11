Germany provides UAH 100 mln in loans to SMEs – EU Delegation to Ukraine

The German-Ukrainian Fund (GUF) and KredoBank have signed an agreement on providing UAH 100 mln in loans to Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the press service of the EU Delegation in Ukraine reported.

The document was signed on Wednesday, October 11, the press service said.

"According to it [the agreement], KredoBank will provide crediting on special terms – 15% per annum in hryvnias… The priority SMEs activities for crediting are agriculture, forestry and fisheries, processing industry, temporary placement and organization of food, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply," the delegation said.

Under the SME Promotion Program the German State Development Bank KfW pledged to provide Ukrainian SMEs with UAH 300 mln over the next 40 years.