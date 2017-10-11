Economy

19:03 11.10.2017

Germany provides UAH 100 mln in loans to SMEs – EU Delegation to Ukraine

Germany provides UAH 100 mln in loans to SMEs – EU Delegation to Ukraine

The German-Ukrainian Fund (GUF) and KredoBank have signed an agreement on providing UAH 100 mln in loans to Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the press service of the EU Delegation in Ukraine reported.

The document was signed on Wednesday, October 11, the press service said.

"According to it [the agreement], KredoBank will provide crediting on special terms – 15% per annum in hryvnias… The priority SMEs activities for crediting are agriculture, forestry and fisheries, processing industry, temporary placement and organization of food, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply," the delegation said.

Under the SME Promotion Program the German State Development Bank KfW pledged to provide Ukrainian SMEs with UAH 300 mln over the next 40 years.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Energoatom to sign $250 mln loan with BofA-ML for spent nuclear fuel facility before Dec 2017

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) shareholder issues next two tranches of eurobonds worth $100 mln

World Bank presents proposals to pension reform to Ukrainian authorities

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2017 at 2%

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget in 2017 projected at 3.5% is too high – World Bank

Ukraine needs further reforms to achieve 4% growth and higher – World Bank country director

Ukrspyrt agrees on vodka exports to Germany

Businessman Tigipko submits papers to buy 99.9% of shares in VS Bank from Sberbank of Russia

Alfa-Bank to start placing five-year UAH 1.1 bln bonds in Oct

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) seeks to place bonds for UAH 1.1 bln

LATEST

Ukroboronprom hopes to expand military cooperation with U.S. amid hybrid war

Energoatom selects Ukrbudmontazh to build spent nuclear fuel facility for UAH 929 mln

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvest sees 20% fall in net profit in H1 2017

Metinvset sells 38% of products in Europe in H1 2017, 21% in Ukraine, 11% in CIS

Ukraine sees production of milk decline by 0.9%, eggs rise by 1.6% in Jan-Sept

Competition agency polling sugar market players on concertation in market

Ukraine's economy ministry officially confirms imposing 37.89% antidumping duty on Metinvest's hot rolled angle bars from Nov 4 by EEC

SPF to check buyers of Vinnytsiaoblenergo, Volynoblenergo, Volyngaz, Zhytomyrgaz, Zaporizhiagaz

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА