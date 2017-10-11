Economy

15:51 11.10.2017

Ukroboronprom hopes to expand military cooperation with U.S. amid hybrid war

Ukroboronprom hopes to expand military cooperation with U.S. amid hybrid war

The Ukroboronprom State Concern counts on the expansion of military and technical cooperation with the United States amid a hybrid war, the concern's press service has reported.

According to the report, as part of the participation of Ukroboronprom's enterprises in the AUSA 2017 Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place in Washington on October 9-11, potential U.S. partners were first familiarized with promising solutions created by the Ukrainian defense sector in the conditions of a hybrid war, taking into account the forthcoming transition of the Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards.

While presenting the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry at the exhibition, the head of the state concern, Roman Romanov, said he was confident that there was serious potential for cooperation with the United States in the field of military and technical cooperation.

"The main objective of the participation of the state concern's enterprises in AUSA is to establish cooperation with U.S. partners," he said, adding that a greater part of Ukrainian military equipment presented at AUSA 2017 was brought into line with international standards and is compatible with collective security systems.

According to Romanov, the priority areas of bilateral partnership should be "joint projects for the production of means of protection, as well as the search for ready high-tech solutions for their rapid integration into Ukrainian weapons models."

AUSA is an annual exhibition of the Association of the United States Army, at which new weapons developments are showcased and the actual agenda of the U.S. and world defense sector is discussed. At the exhibition, Ukroboronprom presents promising Ukrainian armored vehicles, including BTR-4s and a Phantom 2 tactical unmanned multipurpose vehicle, high-precision aircraft weapons, new radar technology, new small arms, and artillery weapons. The Ukrainian exposition at AUSA is represented by 20 Ukroboronprom enterprises.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukroboronprom discusses electronic warfare gear production with UKDSC

Ukroboronprom offers Poland to retrofit T-72 tanks under NATO standards

Ukroboronprom to showcase high-precision weapons at MSPO 2017 in Poland

Ukroboronprom exports $345 mln worth of weapons in H1, 2017

Kryvokon becomes acting CEO of Antonov Enterprise

Ukroboronprom expects Ukrainian Navy to accept radiosonic system used in Sea Breeze 2017

Contract with Thailand for supply of Oplot tanks will be executed in full

Ukraine's An-132D built for Saudi Arabia successfully debuts at Paris Air Show

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's MKEK to cooperate in creation of ammunition

Ukroboronprom will present advanced armored vehicles, precision weapons at IDEF 2017 in Turkey

LATEST

Energoatom to sign $250 mln loan with BofA-ML for spent nuclear fuel facility before Dec 2017

Energoatom selects Ukrbudmontazh to build spent nuclear fuel facility for UAH 929 mln

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvest sees 20% fall in net profit in H1 2017

Metinvset sells 38% of products in Europe in H1 2017, 21% in Ukraine, 11% in CIS

Ukraine sees production of milk decline by 0.9%, eggs rise by 1.6% in Jan-Sept

Competition agency polling sugar market players on concertation in market

Ukraine's economy ministry officially confirms imposing 37.89% antidumping duty on Metinvest's hot rolled angle bars from Nov 4 by EEC

SPF to check buyers of Vinnytsiaoblenergo, Volynoblenergo, Volyngaz, Zhytomyrgaz, Zaporizhiagaz

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА