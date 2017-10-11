Ukroboronprom hopes to expand military cooperation with U.S. amid hybrid war

The Ukroboronprom State Concern counts on the expansion of military and technical cooperation with the United States amid a hybrid war, the concern's press service has reported.

According to the report, as part of the participation of Ukroboronprom's enterprises in the AUSA 2017 Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place in Washington on October 9-11, potential U.S. partners were first familiarized with promising solutions created by the Ukrainian defense sector in the conditions of a hybrid war, taking into account the forthcoming transition of the Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards.

While presenting the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry at the exhibition, the head of the state concern, Roman Romanov, said he was confident that there was serious potential for cooperation with the United States in the field of military and technical cooperation.

"The main objective of the participation of the state concern's enterprises in AUSA is to establish cooperation with U.S. partners," he said, adding that a greater part of Ukrainian military equipment presented at AUSA 2017 was brought into line with international standards and is compatible with collective security systems.

According to Romanov, the priority areas of bilateral partnership should be "joint projects for the production of means of protection, as well as the search for ready high-tech solutions for their rapid integration into Ukrainian weapons models."

AUSA is an annual exhibition of the Association of the United States Army, at which new weapons developments are showcased and the actual agenda of the U.S. and world defense sector is discussed. At the exhibition, Ukroboronprom presents promising Ukrainian armored vehicles, including BTR-4s and a Phantom 2 tactical unmanned multipurpose vehicle, high-precision aircraft weapons, new radar technology, new small arms, and artillery weapons. The Ukrainian exposition at AUSA is represented by 20 Ukroboronprom enterprises.