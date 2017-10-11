Economy

15:02 11.10.2017

Energoatom to sign $250 mln loan with BofA-ML for spent nuclear fuel facility before Dec 2017

Energoatom to sign $250 mln loan with BofA-ML for spent nuclear fuel facility before Dec 2017

 National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom plans to sign a loan agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) that will provide $250 million for construction of the centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the end of November 2017, Energoatom President Yuriy Nedashkovsky has said.

"I expect that by late November, if we work in line with the schedule, we will officially sign the loan agreement," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that at present, the company is working on the loan agreement and the relevant government resolution on the provision of government guarantees.

Nedashkovsky also said that construction of the centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility suits the schedule.

"In H1 2019 we will place the casks to the site. We are moving [in line with the schedule]," he said.

As reported, in January 2015, Energoatom signed a contract with Holtec International (the United States) to design and introduce modification of technologies to treat spent nuclear fuel. The cost of the contract is almost $300 million.

