Economy

14:44 11.10.2017

Energoatom selects Ukrbudmontazh to build spent nuclear fuel facility for UAH 929 mln

Energoatom selects Ukrbudmontazh to build spent nuclear fuel facility for UAH 929 mln

SK Ukrbudmontazh LLC (Kyiv) has won a tender held by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom to build a centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility using competitive dialog and offering the price of UAH 928.997 million.

According to information in the ProZorro e-procurement system, the contract term is two years.

PrJSC Ukrenergomontazh and Ukrtransbud Corporation took part in the tender.

SK Ukrbudmontazh is a large construction company providing a full range of construction and assembly service in civil, energy and industrial spheres.

According to the public register, the ultimate beneficiary of the company with 99% is Natalia Mykytas, a wife of MP Maksym Mykytas.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Energoatom to sign $250 mln loan with BofA-ML for spent nuclear fuel facility before Dec 2017

Westinghouse to supply monitoring systems for four reactors of Energoatom

Energoatom to invest UAH 5.17 bln of EBRD, Euratom loan funds in improving security in 2018

Ukraine's finance ministry to participate in raising OPIC secured $250 mln loan by Energoatom

OPIC could insure $250 mln loan for Energoatom to build spent nuclear storage facility

Energoatom sees 45.7% rise in net profit in H1 2017

Energoatom, Holtec discuss prospects for building small module reactors SMR-160

Cabinet will cut norm of dividend payment by Energoatom and Ukrenergo to 40% from 75% of profit

Energoatom starts inspecting Westinghouse fuel using own inspection stand

Energoatom sees 11.8% rise in power generation in Jan-May

LATEST

Ukroboronprom hopes to expand military cooperation with U.S. amid hybrid war

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvset boosted capex 66% in H1 2017

Metinvest sees 20% fall in net profit in H1 2017

Metinvset sells 38% of products in Europe in H1 2017, 21% in Ukraine, 11% in CIS

Ukraine sees production of milk decline by 0.9%, eggs rise by 1.6% in Jan-Sept

Competition agency polling sugar market players on concertation in market

Ukraine's economy ministry officially confirms imposing 37.89% antidumping duty on Metinvest's hot rolled angle bars from Nov 4 by EEC

SPF to check buyers of Vinnytsiaoblenergo, Volynoblenergo, Volyngaz, Zhytomyrgaz, Zaporizhiagaz

SPF schedules repeated auctions to sell Odesa Port-Side Plant, blocking stakes in energy companies for Dec 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА