Energoatom selects Ukrbudmontazh to build spent nuclear fuel facility for UAH 929 mln

SK Ukrbudmontazh LLC (Kyiv) has won a tender held by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom to build a centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility using competitive dialog and offering the price of UAH 928.997 million.

According to information in the ProZorro e-procurement system, the contract term is two years.

PrJSC Ukrenergomontazh and Ukrtransbud Corporation took part in the tender.

SK Ukrbudmontazh is a large construction company providing a full range of construction and assembly service in civil, energy and industrial spheres.

According to the public register, the ultimate beneficiary of the company with 99% is Natalia Mykytas, a wife of MP Maksym Mykytas.