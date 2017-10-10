Economy

15:05 10.10.2017

NBU reveals 101 unlawful currency exchange offices of non-bank financial institutions in Jan-Sept

NBU reveals 101 unlawful currency exchange offices of non-bank financial institutions in Jan-Sept

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in January-September 2017 revealed 101 unlawful currency exchange offices of non-bank financial institutions, the NBU has reported on its website.

According to the report, the unlawful offices were found in Kyiv city, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions.

The central bank said that it submits information about the unlawful currency exchange offices to law enforcers. In general, in January-September 2017, the NBU inspected 770 offices in Kyiv city and all regions of Ukraine.

As reported, the NBU started regular inspections in September 2016. Last year the central bank conducted 362 inspections in 14 regions of Ukraine.

As of October 1, 2017, 31 non-bank financial institutions and Ukrposhta national postal operator have licenses allowing carry out currency exchange transactions. Today, a total of 3,537 divisions of non-bank financial institutions are registered in Ukraine.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NBU, finance ministry handle re-profiling of UAH 219.6 bln in government bonds in central bank's portfolio

PrivatBank's assets transferred to bank as payment of credits should be put up for sale via e-system - NBU

Ukrainians sell $40.6 mln more than they buy in Sept

NBU sends UAH 5 bln sixth tranche of profit for 2016 to national budget

Ukraine's forex reserves 3.3% up in Sept - NBU

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

Weakening of hryvnia in Sept due to growing demand for forex on part of energy traders

NBU links hryvnia weakening to media speculation

NBU allows revision of GDP growth forecast in 2017

Yaroslavsky to submit documents to NBU for purchase of PIB soon

LATEST

Economy Ministry starts examining Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project worth EUR 243.5 mln

Raiffeisen Bank Aval authorized to store NBU cash reserves

AMCU permits businessman Lukuridze to gain control over Shabo Industrial and Trading Company

Эстонский парламентарий составит срочный рапорт ПАСЕ по украинскому закону об образовании

Japan ready to supply equipment to Kharkiv military hospital

Turkish metal companies boosting metal imports, including from Ukraine

Prominvestbank increases charter capital by 25.4%

Ukraine's Energy Ministry predicts growth of power consumption in 2018 by 1.4%

Railway market players discussing increase of freight tariffs by 15% in 2017

Ukrenergo backs switch from feed-in tariffs to auctions for renewable energy facilities with 10-15 MW capacity and more

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА