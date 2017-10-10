NBU reveals 101 unlawful currency exchange offices of non-bank financial institutions in Jan-Sept

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in January-September 2017 revealed 101 unlawful currency exchange offices of non-bank financial institutions, the NBU has reported on its website.

According to the report, the unlawful offices were found in Kyiv city, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions.

The central bank said that it submits information about the unlawful currency exchange offices to law enforcers. In general, in January-September 2017, the NBU inspected 770 offices in Kyiv city and all regions of Ukraine.

As reported, the NBU started regular inspections in September 2016. Last year the central bank conducted 362 inspections in 14 regions of Ukraine.

As of October 1, 2017, 31 non-bank financial institutions and Ukrposhta national postal operator have licenses allowing carry out currency exchange transactions. Today, a total of 3,537 divisions of non-bank financial institutions are registered in Ukraine.