Internet fees in Ukraine to grow by 50% - TV channel

In the next six months fares of Internet providers would grow by 50%, 24 TV channel has reported, referring to UBR.ua publication.

"Each operator decides how to increase its fares, depending on the situation in the region, buying power of the public, competition and other things. I am sure that the prices would grow by at least 50% in the next six months. This is too small, I think. The price will continue growing," Head of the Internet Association of Ukraine Oleksandr Fediyenko said.

The increase in the Internet fares is linked to inflation and increased spending on materials for repair of damaged cable networks.