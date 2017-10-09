Economy

23:15 09.10.2017

NBU, finance ministry handle re-profiling of UAH 219.6 bln in government bonds in central bank's portfolio

NBU, finance ministry handle re-profiling of UAH 219.6 bln in government bonds in central bank's portfolio

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine have completed a transaction with government debts (re-profiling) to exchange domestic government bonds owned by the National Bank of Ukraine for new ones, the NBU said on the website.

According to the report, the entire bond portfolio belonging to the NBU is estimated at UAH 360.6 billion, while bonds worth UAH 219.6 billion were subject to re-profiling.

Of the total portfolio, bonds worth about UAH 145.2 billion were converted into long-term hryvnia-denominated bonds with various periods of maturity, their yield is pegged to inflation. Other bonds worth about UAH 74.4 billion were swapped for long-term hryvnia-denominated bonds with various periods of maturity with fixed interest rates. The remaining bonds have a fixed yield.

"Repayment of the re-profiled bonds will take place equally - approximately UAH 12 billion will be spent every year until 2047. Such an approach to repayment of principal debt will allow to evenly distribute the burden on the state budget for 30 years," the NBU press service quoted Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk as saying.

The fact that there are two types of bonds - those with a fixed rate and a floating rate will ensure the diversification of interest rate risks. In case of lower market interest rates, the Ministry of Finance will pay less due to bonds with the floating rate, and in case of higher rates on the market, fixed-rate bonds will restrain the cost of borrowing.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

PrivatBank's assets transferred to bank as payment of credits should be put up for sale via e-system - NBU

Ukrainians sell $40.6 mln more than they buy in Sept

NBU sends UAH 5 bln sixth tranche of profit for 2016 to national budget

Ukraine's forex reserves 3.3% up in Sept - NBU

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

Weakening of hryvnia in Sept due to growing demand for forex on part of energy traders

NBU links hryvnia weakening to media speculation

NBU allows revision of GDP growth forecast in 2017

Yaroslavsky to submit documents to NBU for purchase of PIB soon

NBU preliminarily approves purchase of VS Bank by TAScombank

LATEST

Growth of industrial prices in Ukraine accelerates to 1.6% in September

Ukraine, Britain sign protocol on avoiding double taxation

SPF intends to permit nonresidents to take state-owned property on lease

PM initiates creation of working group to design bill toughening responsibility of law enforcers for harassment of business

FAO launches $12 mln project to benefit Ukraine's forest-steppe

EU tariff quotas for imported goods to be expanded for 18 Ukrainian goods groups within five years

Poroshenko signs law on pension reform

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Kyiv's business court of appeals dismisses Sanofi-Avensis Ukraine's counterclaim against writing off UAH 50 mln in favor of fraudsters

European Commission imposes duties on hot-rolled flat products of iron made by Metinvest

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА