Growth of industrial prices in Ukraine accelerates to 1.6% in September

Industrial prices in Ukraine in September 2017 grew by 1.6% after an increase by 0.4% in August 2017 and 1.8% in July 2017, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine said on Monday.

However, growth of industrial prices in September 2017 from September 2016 slowed to 22.4% against 23.6% in August 2017 from August 2016.

January through September 2017, Ukrainian producers' prices rose by 10.1%, the statistics service said.