15:28 09.10.2017

PrivatBank's assets transferred to bank as payment of credits should be put up for sale via e-system - NBU

Assets of PrivatBank transferred to the balance sheet of the financial institution to pay credits, including the Bukovel ski resort (Ivano-Frankivsk region), should be put up for sale via the electronic trading system, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"Bukovel belongs to the bank [PrivatBank], stadium Dnipro Arena is on the balance sheet of the bank… The bank has property and infrastructure facilities on its balance sheet and this belongs to the state… Today I know nothing about the court disputes on the facilities. I think that there are no litigations with them. Bukovel is one of the difficult assets. This asset should be sold, as the bank cannot manage the resort independently – the bank does not have competence and people," she said on Radio Vesti on Saturday.

Rozhkova said that these assets were transferred to the bank's balance sheet last year to pay credits during the implementation during the first stage of additional capitalization.

As reported, in December 2016, the government at the suggestion of the NBU and PrivatBank shareholders, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution in the Ukrainian market. The state received 100% of its capital, and PrivatBank was capitalized for UAH 116.8 billion.

