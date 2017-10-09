EU tariff quotas for imported goods to be expanded for 18 Ukrainian goods groups within five years

The tariff quotas of the European Union will be expanded for 18 Ukrainian goods groups within five years, by 10% a year on average, according to a posting on the website of the Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry of Ukraine.

"The quotas will be increased within five years, by 10% a year on average. For example, the quota for Ukrainian poultry in 2016 was 16,000 tonnes, and in 2017 it grew to 16,800 tonnes, and in 2018 the quota will be 17,600 tonnes," Deputy Minister for European Integration Olha Trofimtseva said.

The quotas for lamb meat will be also increased within five years from 1,650 tonnes to 2,250 tonnes, as well as for wheat – from 960,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes, barley from 270,000 tonnes to 350,000 tonnes, barley cereal and flour from 6,600 tonnes to 7,800 tonnes, milk, cream and yoghurt from 8,400 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes, honey from 5,200 tonnes to 6,000 tonnes, eggs from 1,800 tonnes to 3,000 tonnes, and processed starch from 1,200 tonnes to 2,000 tonnes.

The gradual increase of the tariff quotas within five years is outlined in the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement.

The ministry said that as of October 4, 2017, Ukraine fully used the following EU quotas; honey, sugar, barley cereals and flour, preserved tomatoes, grape and apple juice, oats, barley, corn and wheat. The quotas for lamb meat, beef, mushrooms, processed dairy products and other food are not used in full amount.

As reported, on September 13, 2017, the European Parliament signed a decision to provide additional trade preferences to Ukraine for three years. Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska said that Ukrainian agricultural producers will be able to use additional quotas for duty free supplies of some types of agricultural products to the EU from October 1, 2017, and for grain crops – from January 1, 2018.

The signed document provides for additional zero tariff quotas for Ukrainian honey – 2,500 tonnes, corn and corn flour – 650,000 tonnes, barley and barley flour – 350,000 and wheat and wheat flour – 65,000 tonnes. In addition, the quota for barley cereals is increased to 7,800 tonnes, oats – to 4,000 tonnes, preserved tomatoes – 3,000 tonnes and grape juice – 500 tonnes.