Economy

14:54 07.10.2017

Ukraine starts calculating winter subsidy rates – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the rate of the subsidy for the heating season will be calculated automatically to everyone who was reassigned for the period of 2017-2018 in May of this year.

"Ukraine has officially started the process of calculating the rate of the winter subsidy. In October the social protection departments will automatically calculate the amount of the allowance for the heating season to all those who were reassigned for the new period of 2017-2018 in May of this year. The people who are liable to receive subsidies do not need to file or report any documents or verification letters," Groysman wrote on Facebook.

He said that the program of housing subsidies is simplified for people as much as possible.

"The application and the income declaration had to be re-applied only by families who: rent premises; have changes in the family composition (someone has registered or discharged in the last year); or want to get a subsidy for solid fuel.

"As in the past year, the subsidy will be provided to all those who need real help in paying for housing and communal services. There will be enough money for everyone," the premier wrote.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Ukrainians sell $40.6 mln more than they buy in Sept

NBU sends UAH 5 bln sixth tranche of profit for 2016 to national budget

IMF opposes MPs' amendments to VAT refund system

EBRD disappointed with pace of privatization in Ukraine

Ukraine's forex reserves 3.3% up in Sept - NBU

LATEST

Kyiv's business court of appeals dismisses Sanofi-Avensis Ukraine's counterclaim against writing off UAH 50 mln in favor of fraudsters

European Commission imposes duties on hot-rolled flat products of iron made by Metinvest

PrivatBank replaces trustee for two eurobond issues

Finance Ministry hopes to complete work on strategy of state banks by mid-October

Recent growth in trade between Ukraine, Moldova reaches 30%

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
продажа настольных игр на price.ua
ADVERTISING