Ukrainians sell $40.6 mln more than they buy in Sept

Ukrainians in September 2017 bought currency worth $665.5 million from banks, while sold forex worth $706.1 million, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on its website.

According to his data, in comparison with August of this year, the volume of currency purchase increased by 11.4%, sales fell by 10.8%.

The NBU noted Ukrainians last month bought U.S. dollars for $527.7 million, and sold for $524.3 million.

In January-September 2017, Ukrainians sold $2.03 million more than bought.