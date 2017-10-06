Kyiv's business court of appeals dismisses Sanofi-Avensis Ukraine's counterclaim against writing off UAH 50 mln in favor of fraudsters

Kyiv's business court of appeals has dismissed a counterclaim of Sanofi-Aventis Ukraine LLC, a pharmaceutical company part of Sanofi Group, against writing off UAH 50 million from the company in favor of fraudsters.

According to a statement of Sanofi, a copy of which has been sent to Interfax-Ukraine, the company seeks to challenge the decision in the higher business court of Ukraine. The company is looking to the launch of the official settlement of the dispute in an international arbitration against Ukraine. This is outlined in the Ukrainian-French agreement on promotion and protection of investment signed in 1994.

Since March 2017, the company has been suffering from actions of fraudsters, who using the unlawful decision of Kyiv's business court issued using the fabricated documents and not taking into account arguments of Sanofi in violation of procedural rules, achieve the writing off almost UAH 50 million from its accounts, Sanofi said.

The company said that these fraudulent actions occur with the active assistance of representatives of the judicial system and the enforcement agency.

"Despite all the efforts and legislative measures taken, the court of appeals rejected all the arguments and evidence of the company regarding the forgery of the primary documents that served as the basis for refusing to examine the originals, ignored the criminal proceedings on the use of forged documents by the plaintiffs and even after the plaintiffs failed to comply with the mandatory decision of the court and refused to provide evidence in support of their claim, ruled in their favor," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.