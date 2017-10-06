European Commission imposes duties on hot-rolled flat products of iron made by Metinvest

The European Commission has made the decision to introduce a fixed antidumping duty on hot-rolled flat products of iron made by Metinvest Group in the amount of EUR 60.50 per tonne. The duty will apply to all Ukrainian suppliers of these products.

According to the materials of the European Commission published on Friday, during the investigation it was established that Metinvest supplied its products at dumping prices, which injured European producers of similar goods.

The European commission excluded the company of Metinvest Group located on the territory where military activities are recorded considering this situation as force majeure.

During the investigation it was established that Metinvest's products were supplied to the EU with dumping margin of 19.4%.

A source in the government told Interfax-Ukraine that Metinvest proposed to replace the fixed antidumping duty with price commitments on supplies.

"Thus, Ukraine continues the negotiations on the possibility of replacing this regime of limiting supplies with price commitments," the source said.

He said that the European Commission said in its decision that the Commission should seek constructive solutions for imports from Ukraine in accordance with the provisions of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and thus preference should be given to price undertakings, such as the one it had offered.

The European Commission said in its press release that the duties were imposed on products from Ukraine, Russia, Iran and Brazil. The duty is from EUR 17.60 to EUR 96.50 per tonne.