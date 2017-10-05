Economy

12:46 05.10.2017

Ukraine's forex reserves 3.3% up in Sept - NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves as of early October 2017 totaled $18.638 billion, which is $602 million or 3.3% more than a month ago, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on its website on Thursday.

Since early 2017, the reserves expanded by 20%.

The central bank said that $1.318 million was received from the placement of sovereign eurobonds by the government.

Some reserves will be sent to currency interventions - $165.6 million. The central bank conducted the interventions to smooth extra fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rate on the interbank currency market, including $69 million for interventions with proposals of the best exchange rate.

In addition, $521.4 million was spent on servicing and paying the state guaranteed debt in foregin currency, including $505.4 million for servicing and paying the sovereign eurobonds.

The NBU said that reserves as of October 1, 2017 cover 3.7 months of future imports. They are enough to fulfill Ukraine's obligations, current transactions of the government and the NBU.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko to endorse pension reform by Monday – Groysman

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

Six banks violate requirement for capitalization to UAH 200 mln

Energy ministry's calculations have preconditions for power tariffs growth in 2018

World Bank names key principles of farmland turnover bill

LATEST

Recalculation of pensions to take 2-3 days - Pension Fund chief

Ukrzaliznytsia could sign framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric in Nov

EBRD to issue $25 mln loan to Astarta for infrastructure development

Businessman Khmelnytsky unites his business projects in UFuture Investment Group

Pension reform allows increasing pensions for 9 mln Ukrainians – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
тренажеры цены
ADVERTISING