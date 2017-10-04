Economy

18:59 04.10.2017

Ukrzaliznytsia could sign framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric in Nov

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, with the assistance of the Ukrainian government, plans in November 2017 to sign a framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric Transportation, which is part of General Electric transnational corporation.

According to the information and communications department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the corresponding agreements were achieved during a meeting of Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and President of General Electric Transportation Jamie Miller.

"We are very interested in building strategic relations, it is important for us to build long-term cooperation. We welcome the entry of General Electric Transportation in Ukraine in every possible way. We have a large internal market and we can be useful in GE projects," Groysman said.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed mutual interest in the implementation of the project for modernization of the Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock, in particular, locomotives.

"It is important for us to modernize the rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia, which requires investments and technological solutions. Therefore the issue of cooperation with GE could be the case when the combination of opportunities will be successful. All that is needed from the government will be done as quickly as possible," Groysman noted.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

Six banks violate requirement for capitalization to UAH 200 mln

Energy ministry's calculations have preconditions for power tariffs growth in 2018

World Bank names key principles of farmland turnover bill

Rada passes pension reform increasing minimum pensionable service from 2018

LATEST

EBRD to issue $25 mln loan to Astarta for infrastructure development

Businessman Khmelnytsky unites his business projects in UFuture Investment Group

Pension reform allows increasing pensions for 9 mln Ukrainians – Poroshenko

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs receive 442,000 tonnes of imported coal in Aug

Economy Ministry to set up ad hoc group to increase trade between Ukraine and U.S.

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua/catalog8730.html
ADVERTISING