Ukrzaliznytsia could sign framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric in Nov

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, with the assistance of the Ukrainian government, plans in November 2017 to sign a framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric Transportation, which is part of General Electric transnational corporation.

According to the information and communications department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the corresponding agreements were achieved during a meeting of Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and President of General Electric Transportation Jamie Miller.

"We are very interested in building strategic relations, it is important for us to build long-term cooperation. We welcome the entry of General Electric Transportation in Ukraine in every possible way. We have a large internal market and we can be useful in GE projects," Groysman said.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed mutual interest in the implementation of the project for modernization of the Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock, in particular, locomotives.

"It is important for us to modernize the rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia, which requires investments and technological solutions. Therefore the issue of cooperation with GE could be the case when the combination of opportunities will be successful. All that is needed from the government will be done as quickly as possible," Groysman noted.