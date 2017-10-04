Economy

17:45 04.10.2017

EBRD to issue $25 mln loan to Astarta for infrastructure development

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a long-term secured loan of $25 million to Astarta agroindustrial holding for construction and purchase of sugar and grain storage facilities.

EBRD Senior Adviser Anton Usov told Interfax-Ukraine the relevant project has passed all the necessary approval procedures in the bank.

"The project involves the construction and acquisition of six grain storage facilities with a total capacity of 480,000 tones and the construction of one sugar storage facility with a total storage capacity of 50,000 tonnes. The new storage facilities will be located in Poltava and Khmelnytsky regions," reads a report on the EBRD website.

"All of the project components will be constructed on undeveloped land or the existing logistics sites. No additional land acquisition or resettlement is anticipated," the document says.

According to the EBRD, the total cost of the project is estimated at $83.1 million.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

Six banks violate requirement for capitalization to UAH 200 mln

Energy ministry's calculations have preconditions for power tariffs growth in 2018

World Bank names key principles of farmland turnover bill

Rada passes pension reform increasing minimum pensionable service from 2018

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia could sign framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric in Nov

Businessman Khmelnytsky unites his business projects in UFuture Investment Group

Pension reform allows increasing pensions for 9 mln Ukrainians – Poroshenko

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs receive 442,000 tonnes of imported coal in Aug

Economy Ministry to set up ad hoc group to increase trade between Ukraine and U.S.

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua
ADVERTISING