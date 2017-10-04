EBRD to issue $25 mln loan to Astarta for infrastructure development

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a long-term secured loan of $25 million to Astarta agroindustrial holding for construction and purchase of sugar and grain storage facilities.

EBRD Senior Adviser Anton Usov told Interfax-Ukraine the relevant project has passed all the necessary approval procedures in the bank.

"The project involves the construction and acquisition of six grain storage facilities with a total capacity of 480,000 tones and the construction of one sugar storage facility with a total storage capacity of 50,000 tonnes. The new storage facilities will be located in Poltava and Khmelnytsky regions," reads a report on the EBRD website.

"All of the project components will be constructed on undeveloped land or the existing logistics sites. No additional land acquisition or resettlement is anticipated," the document says.

According to the EBRD, the total cost of the project is estimated at $83.1 million.