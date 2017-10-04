Businessman Khmelnytsky unites his business projects in UFuture Investment Group

Ukrainian entrepreneur and philanthropist Vasyl Khmelnytsky has put his business projects and social initiatives under one umbrella brand, UFuture Investment Group, according to a press release from the group.

UFuture Investment Group will represent the entrepreneur's companies and projects in Ukraine and internationally. The head office of the group is in Brussels.

"The mission of the new company is to develop the most advanced and most promising sectors in Ukraine by using the best international experience, knowledge, management technologies and foreign investment in the group's projects in various sectors. Focus will be on the development of high technologies, primarily as part of innovation and industrial parks, as well as alternative energy, biopharmaceutics and modern agricultural industry," the document reads.

The group incorporates the leading Ukrainian property development company UDP, which implements large infrastructure projects. In addition, the conglomerate has united businesses in innovative areas, such as UDP Renewables, the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, the innovation parks UNIT.City and LvivTech.City. The group is open to creating joint ventures and working with new partners.

"We believe that Ukraine is a promising market for development, its potential can be unlocked through partnership of local and international players. It is important for us not only to raise funds for the development of projects, but also to invite technologies, knowledge, innovative management practices and international experience to Ukraine. This will be impetus to the development of a brand new economy in the country," Khmelnytsky stressed.

Mykola Tymoschuk, who has previously headed the representative office of the Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Brussels for two and a half years, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of UFuture Investment Group. He possesses significant experience in business development, corporate relations, PR and GR in Ukraine, the CIS member states, the European Union and North America. He has held top positions in such leading international corporations as Chevron and TNK-BP. Mykola Tymoschuk will coordinate the group's international activity, will look for investors and partners for existing businesses and promising projects.

"We are ready to offer international investors the 'one-stop-shop' services for the implementation of business projects in Ukraine, primarily in those industries where we have expertise. We are talking about certain investment projects with all their infrastructure: industrial property in industrial parks, opportunities for growth in innovation parks, joint investment in alternative energy, advanced initiatives in the agricultural sector and other projects run by the group," Tymoschuk said.