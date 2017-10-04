Economy

16:48 04.10.2017

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) allows the revision of the schedule of bank capitalization, NBU Deputy Chairman Yekateryna Rozhkova has stated.

"Currently the NBU is negotiating with the IMF on the possibility of revising the schedule for raising the minimum level of charter capital. This morning we've discussed the issue of expediency of capital increase to UAH 300 million next year," she said, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for Financial Policy and Banking Activity.

The banker explained after cleaning the banking system banks have quite a good quality of assets, their balances decreased.

"That means that in today's conditions, following the results of diagnostics, we see that banks can work with the capital they have, and the schedule for its increase can be moved further. Therefore we are inclined to agree with the banking community and the IMF on revising the schedule of capitalization," Rozhkova said.

Interfax-Ukraine
