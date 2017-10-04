Economy

16:36 04.10.2017

Six banks violate requirement for capitalization to UAH 200 mln

Six banks violate the requirements for capitalization to UAH 200 million, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yekateryna Rozhkova has said.

"We diagnosed 37 small banks. After diagnostics, two banks were declared insolvent, two ceased operations and the remaining 33 did not require capitalization based on the quality of assets. But if to talk about the requirement to increase charter capital to UAH 200 million, today six banks have not fulfilled it," she said, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Financial Policy and Banking Activity.

Interfax-Ukraine
