Pension reform allows increasing pensions for 9 mln Ukrainians – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said the adoption of bill No. 6614 on pension reform will make it possible to raise pensions for more than 9 million citizens.

"We congratulate our compatriots on the adoption of the long-awaited pension reform, which already makes it possible to raise pensions for more than 9 million Ukrainians. Thank you all for your work for the benefit of Ukraine!" Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday passed the bill on the pension reform, which increases pensions and raises a minimum pensionable service period from 15 to 25 years starting from January 1, 2018. A total of 288 lawmakers voted for passing relevant bill No. 6614 on Tuesday, with 226 votes required.