Economy Ministry to set up ad hoc group to increase trade between Ukraine and U.S.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade intends to create a working group to increase trade with the United States and organize trade missions for Ukrainian and American business in 2018, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska has said at a meeting of the Ukrainian-American Council on Trade and Investment.

"We are working to remove barriers in the U.S. market, simplify trade procedures, attract investment to export-oriented sectors in Ukraine and strengthen business contracts to increase the number of export contracts. The priority is also the creation of a working group to identify sectors of trade growth and conducting sectoral trade missions for Ukrainian and American business in 2018," the official said.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv also called on American investors to participate in the program of privatization of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.