Economy

18:51 03.10.2017

Economy Ministry to set up ad hoc group to increase trade between Ukraine and U.S.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade intends to create a working group to increase trade with the United States and organize trade missions for Ukrainian and American business in 2018, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska has said at a meeting of the Ukrainian-American Council on Trade and Investment.

"We are working to remove barriers in the U.S. market, simplify trade procedures, attract investment to export-oriented sectors in Ukraine and strengthen business contracts to increase the number of export contracts. The priority is also the creation of a working group to identify sectors of trade growth and conducting sectoral trade missions for Ukrainian and American business in 2018," the official said.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv also called on American investors to participate in the program of privatization of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Rada passes pension reform increasing minimum pensionable service from 2018

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) shareholder issues next two tranches of eurobonds worth $100 mln

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2017 at 2%

Ukraine needs further reforms to achieve 4% growth and higher – World Bank country director

Energy Community Secretariat backs Ukrtransgaz internal reorganization plan - Naftogaz

LATEST

IOM and KfW will provide fiscal aid to displaced residents for self-employment, business

SPF postpones reorganization of Turboatom from public joint-stock company to private

World Bank presents proposals to pension reform to Ukrainian authorities

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget in 2017 projected at 3.5% is too high – World Bank

Poroshenko backs idea of creating financial forest fund

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
Price ua
ADVERTISING