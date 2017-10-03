Economy

16:55 03.10.2017

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) shareholder issues next two tranches of eurobonds worth $100 mln

The only shareholder of Alfa-Bank (Kyiv), ABH Ukraine, on October 2 and October 3 issued two tranches of eurobonds for a total of $100 million, according to a press release from the financial institution.

According to the document, the securities were issued under the Reg S rule (for non-U.S. investors) with a maturity date on February 2 and November 3, 2020. The coupon rate on the bonds with redemption in February is set at 8.25% per annum, those with maturity in November at 8.5% per annum. Payment of interest income is carried out on a quarterly basis.

Eurobonds are included in the listing of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Alfa-Bank said these are the seventh and eighth such issues of eurobonds. The first eurobonds of ABH Ukraine were placed in December 2015.

Alfa-Bank was founded in 1993. ABH Holding also includes Alfa-Bank in Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V. The subsidiaries of ABHH also operate in Cyprus and the UK.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Rada passes pension reform increasing minimum pensionable service from 2018

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2017 at 2%

Ukraine needs further reforms to achieve 4% growth and higher – World Bank country director

Energy Community Secretariat backs Ukrtransgaz internal reorganization plan - Naftogaz

President approves procedure for creation of agency on FTA between GUUAM member states

LATEST

Economy Ministry to set up ad hoc group to increase trade between Ukraine and U.S.

IOM and KfW will provide fiscal aid to displaced residents for self-employment, business

SPF postpones reorganization of Turboatom from public joint-stock company to private

World Bank presents proposals to pension reform to Ukrainian authorities

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget in 2017 projected at 3.5% is too high – World Bank

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
Умные часы, браслеты спортивные купить
ADVERTISING