Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) shareholder issues next two tranches of eurobonds worth $100 mln

The only shareholder of Alfa-Bank (Kyiv), ABH Ukraine, on October 2 and October 3 issued two tranches of eurobonds for a total of $100 million, according to a press release from the financial institution.

According to the document, the securities were issued under the Reg S rule (for non-U.S. investors) with a maturity date on February 2 and November 3, 2020. The coupon rate on the bonds with redemption in February is set at 8.25% per annum, those with maturity in November at 8.5% per annum. Payment of interest income is carried out on a quarterly basis.

Eurobonds are included in the listing of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Alfa-Bank said these are the seventh and eighth such issues of eurobonds. The first eurobonds of ABH Ukraine were placed in December 2015.

Alfa-Bank was founded in 1993. ABH Holding also includes Alfa-Bank in Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V. The subsidiaries of ABHH also operate in Cyprus and the UK.