15:57 03.10.2017

SPF postpones reorganization of Turboatom from public joint-stock company to private

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) will temporarily abstain from making a decision on the reorganization of Turboatom, originally put on the agenda of a shareholders' meeting scheduled for October 3, from a public joint-stock company (PJSC) to a private joint-stock company (PrJSC), the SPF told Interfax-Ukraine following a meeting with First Deputy Premier Stepan Kubiv.

"It is recommended to consider the issue of postponement [of holding meetings for making the decision on reorganization]," the SPF said.

The privatization agency said the next meeting on this issue is scheduled for October 4.

As reported, Dragon Capital investment company and a group of other participants in the stock market last week appealed to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the economic bloc of the government and the State Property Fund with the request to abandon the plan to transform PJSC Centrenergo and PJSC Turboatom into PrJSC, which have already been approved by the supervisory boards of these state-controlled enterprises.

"The planned change of the legal status will sharply reduce the cost of state-owned shares in Centrenergo and Turboatom, which exceed 75%, will have terrible consequences for the functioning of the domestic stock market and undermine the prospects for transparent and effective privatization of these assets," the agency said.

