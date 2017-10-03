World Bank presents proposals to pension reform to Ukrainian authorities
The World Bank has presented its proposals on the pension reform to the Ukrainian government and parliament and is waiting for response, World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Satu Kahkonen said at a press conference on Tuesday.
When the World Bank expressed alarm with the amendments made to the bill on the pension reform in public representatives of the bank talked both to the government and the parliament, she said. Now the World Bank is waiting for the final decision, she said.