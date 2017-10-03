President approves procedure for creation of agency on FTA between GUUAM member states

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree enacting a protocol on the approval of the procedure for the creation and activities of the working agency coordinating the actions of the contracting parties to the agreement of July 20, 2002 on the establishment of a free trade area (FTA) between GUUAM member states.

The respective decree, No. 302/2017 of October 2, was posted on the website of the head of state late on Monday, October 2.

At the same time, the protocol of March 27, 2017 and the procedure for the creation and activities of the working agency were published.

The decree comes into force from the date of the transfer for storage to the depositary of the last message of the contracting parties on the implementation of the domestic procedures needed for the entry into force of the protocol.